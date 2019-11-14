HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood County deputies say a suspect is in custody after making a threat that forced the county Health and Human Services Agency into a lockdown Thursday afternoon.
County officials say deputies received information that a person called the district attorney's office and made a threat of harm around 4 p.m., claiming to be near Lakeside Plaza on Paragon Parkway.
Several agencies responded, and the HHSA went into lockdown while law enforcement alerted other nearby businesses. One hour later, officials say the scene was cleared.
Officials say the suspect was arrested around 5:10 p.m., but did not identify them. Further details have been promised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.