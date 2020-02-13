SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a man accused of breaking into the Countryside Exxon in the Tokeena Crossroads area in May 2019 has been arrested.
The convenience store is located at the intersection of Highway 24 at Highway 59. The break-in happened on May 17.
Deputies responded after getting an alarm call. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a door to the store was damaged and glass was broken.
Deputies said the investigation led them to Kaeleb William Fleming, 20, who has listed addresses in Wellford and Taylors.
Fleming was charged with Second Degree Burglary, Malicious Injury to Real Property, Wearing a Mask during Commission of a Crime and Possession of Tools Capable of Being used in a Crime.
Deputies have not said if the second suspect sought in the case has been identified.
PREVIOUSLY: Sheriff: Help needed in identifying 2 break-in suspects being sought in Oconee County
