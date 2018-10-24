GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a school district employee was assaulted in the parking lot of a high school Tuesday evening.
Deputies said the incident took place shortly before 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Wade Hampton High School.
According to deputies, the victim was walking to their vehicle when they were assaulted by an unknown male.
After the assault, the suspect fled the scene on foot, the sheriff's office said.
The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Deputies said they do not have reason to believe there is any danger to the students or any other staff members.
Greenville County Schools released the following statement regarding the assault:
If parents or students saw anyone suspicious on campus today or have any information that may be helpful, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or speak with the School Resource Officer.
The safety and security of students and staff is a top priority. We are fully cooperating with investigators and are grateful for their quick response. Out of an abundance of caution we will have extra district personnel on the WHHS campus tomorrow.
On Wednesday, Greenville County deputies arrested Mark Aaron Arterburn for disturbing the school. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and no further charges are expected.
Greenville County schools sent out the following release Wednesday regarding the arrest:
GCS would like to express gratitude to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office for its quick resolution to the incident in the parking lot at Wade Hampton High School yesterday evening. Investigators have confirmed that the assault was motivated by a personal dispute between one of our employees and the assailant. The person responsible for the assault has been identified and taken into custody. The victim is recovering.
We appreciate the willingness of the Sheriff’s Office to provide extra deputies for the school during the investigation. We will continue to encourage students and staff to be cautious and aware of their surroundings when leaving the building -particularly after hours – but we are relieved to know this was not a random act. We are confident that WHHS remains a safe campus for students, employees, and visitors.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
