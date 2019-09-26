EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolnia) - Pickens County deputies say an argument between two group home residents ended violently Wednesday evening, and now a suspect faces charges
PCSO says they responded to the home on Rock Sound Road around 9:15 p.m. They say the argument escalated, and that one resident used a steak knife to stab the other.
We're told the victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
On Thursday, deputies said 23-year-old Jonathan Gregory McCall had been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said McCall fled the scene before they arrived Wednesday night but he was apprehended a short distance away after a brief standoff. The weapon was recovered at that time.
Deputies said the victim remained in the hospital Thursday.
