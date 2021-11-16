Wyatt Earp Harper

Suspect accused of stabbing a victim multiple times (Greenville County Detention Center, November 17, 2021)

One woman was hospitalized following the incident on Tuesday night

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced that a suspect was charged following a stabbing incident on Tuesday night.

Deputies said 64 year-old Wyatt Earp Harper was charged with First-degree Burglary, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Attempted Murder. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times. 

Deputies said the incident occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

According to deputies, no arrests have been made. 

