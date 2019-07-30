ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies said a man accused of breaking into a mortuary and stealing a vehicle owned by the business has been arrested.
The burglary happened on July 27 at Sosbee Mortuary on South Main Street Extention in Anderson.
Deputies said the burglar fled with a 2016 Cadillac XTS, which belonged to the funeral home.
Deputies said they arrested Charles Chambers the next day at Sosbee Mortuary after he was caught breaking into motor vehicles belonging to the funeral home.
During the ongoing investigation, deputies said they were able to find evidence connecting Chambers to the theft of the Cadillac and the original burglary.
Chambers has been charged with burglary 3rd degree and grand larceny over $10,000.
Chambers is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center on $30,000 bond.
