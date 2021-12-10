RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that they charged a suspect wanted for murder.
Deputies said the suspect, Nicholas Dewayne Smith, was recently taken into custody and charged for his involvement in the deadly stabbing.
On December 9, deputies said they went to 2511 Bills Creek Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of the stabbing. When they got there, deputies found the victim, Reginald “Randy” Vess, dead on the ground near a logging trailer.
The Sheriff's Office said Smith fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
This investigation is still ongoing.
