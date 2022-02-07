ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person was charged following a shooting that injured one person near Highway 29 on Monday night.
Deputies said they responded to the 7-11 on Highway 29 North. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that a man had been shot one time in the stomach area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. However, his condition is unknown at this time.
According to deputies, their investigation led them to Christopher Brown.
Brown was taken into custody by the US Marshalls Service Task Force and the ACSO Fugitive Investigation Unit. Deputies said Brown was charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Brown is currently at the Anderson County Detention Center, waiting on a bond hearing.
