ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Woodmont Circle, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
The Coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old Ricky Bowers. The Coroner said the death has been ruled a homicide.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said that they were sent to the area of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. because of the shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a man, later identified as Bowers, was shot at least one time. Bowers died as a result of the shooting, according to deputies.
Sheriff Chad McBride says that Dustin Marrett was detained and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.
Deputies say that they believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
This incident is still being actively investigated.
