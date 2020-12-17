WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)-Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged after thet Walhalla High School's band trailer was stolen and later recovered in another county.
The trailer was stolen in the early morning hours of December 7 and later recovered in the Homeland Park area of Anderson County, according to deputies.
According to deputies, two other trailers were recovered during the investigation, but the owner of the other trailers is still unknown.
The band trailer was filled with band equipment valued at more than $40,000, per school officials. 12 instruments were inside, including percussion and two sousaphones, one trombone, 4 bass drums, 2 tenor drums, two snare drums, and pair of crash cymbals.
Deputies said Thursday that they had charged Jason Bradley Pierce, 33, of S. Radio Station Road in the case.
Pierce faces two charges of Grand Larceny from the Sheriff’s Office, plus one count of Grand Larceny and one count of Petit Larceny related to an investigation by the Seneca Police Department.
Deputies said their second grand larceny charge stems from the theft of two trailers and tools from a home on WIllow Pond Drive.
