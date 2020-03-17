SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said arson investigators arrested a teen accused in setting a fire in a dumpster near USC Upstate. Meanwhile, the investigation into a string of other fires set on or near campus continues.
Brandon Michael Burt, 19, of Suwanee, GA, is charged with arson third degree for the March 14 fire at Campus Evolution Apartments on Valley Falls Rd.
“Despite his arrest for this one incident, our investigation of the other 5 fires that occurred off campus continues,” Lt. Kevin Bobo with the SCSO said in an email. “The USC-Upstate Police Department is the lead agency for the numerous fires that occurred on campus, and we appreciate not only their assistance, but the assistance of arson investigators from SLED as well.”
PREVIOUSLY - Campus police investigating string of fires set on USC Upstate campus
