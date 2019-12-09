HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, members of the Henderson County SWAT Team were called to a home after deputies say a suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home on Toone Town Terrace in the Dana community after receiving reports of a neighbor forcibly entering a residence while displaying a handgun.
Deputies say 55-year-old James Justin Munro Jr. forced his way into the home, but the occupants were able to force him away and call 9-1-1.
Deputies say after obtaining numerous felony warrants they attempted to arrest Murno who barricaded himself in a home for several hours.
During the time negotiators tried to get him to surrender peacefully, they say he displayed and fired a firearm multiple times at officers before being taken into custody by Henderson County SWAT.
Later Monday afternoon, deputies announced they've charged Murno with attempted murder first degree after they say he fired his weapon at SWAT members while they tried to take him into custody.
He's also been charged with two counts of felony first degree burglary.
Murno is currently residing in the Henderson County Detention Facility without bond.
