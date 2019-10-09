Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been charged after a shooting early Wednesday morning at the home of the mother of the suspect's child.
The shooting happened along Interurban Avenue this morning around 3:30 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, deputies say they located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and the sheriff's office said his injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Later, deputies announced they had arrested 22 year-old Tamaz Demonqay Durham and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
"During the course of investigation, investigators learned that Durham, who has been in an ongoing domestic-related dispute with the mother of his child, drove to a house on Interubran Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. and began banging on the door," Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release. "After engaging in a conversation with another person inside the house, Durham began shooting into the residence and ultimately struck one adult-male occupant in the leg."
Flood said there was another adult and a child in the house at the time. They were not physically harmed.
Durham appeared in Greenville County bond court on Wednesday, where a judge set a $25,000 bond for each attempted murder charge - totaling $50,000. If he is able to post bond, the judge ordered him to wear an ankle monitor.
