BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that three suspect were charged following an incident at North Buncombe County High School.
Deputies said 18-year-old Bryson Josiah Peters was taken into custody and charged with First-Degree Kidnapping and Attempted First-Degree Sex Offense. Peters was taken into custody and his bond was set at $250,000.
According to deputies, the other two suspects were juveniles. Both juveniles were charged. However, no other information regarding them was released.
“Sheriff Miller made me aware of this investigation earlier today. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time, said Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin. We appreciate this partnership and collaboration as we focus on the safety of our school community. We want to reiterate that there is no active threat to our staff or students."
According to deputies, this remains an active investigation. They added that there is no threat to any student.
“First, I would like to assure our community members that this matter does not present an active threat to our students or educators," said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. The Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full and thorough investigation into this incident. Thank you to our Detectives for quickly progressing this investigation over the past 24 hours.” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
