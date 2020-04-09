GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a 62-year-old man was arrested and charged in an October 2019 homicide.
Deputies said James Casey of Piedmont is accused of murder in the Oct. 25 fatal stabbing of Stevie Thompson.
Deputies found Thompson later that night slumped over his bicycle suffering from a knife wound.
Deputies said Casey and Thompson knew one another, but deputies are still investigating to determine a motive for the knife attack.
Casey was arrested on Thursday afternoon. In addition to murder he also faces a weapons offense.
