Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced additional charges have been filed against a woman they say burned evidence relating to a crime and provided false statements to law enforcement.
It was on Monday when she and another suspect in McDowell County were arrested after deputies they say they led a man into an ambush at a home in Marion.
According to deputies, 21-year-old Brian Austin Hollifield and 28-year-old Marion Gwen McCullers were charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
The victim, identified as McCullers' ex-boyfriend, says McCullers picked him up and drove him to the suspects' home located on Arbutus Drive around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14.
The victim told deputies when he stepped into the suspects' home, multiple people jumped and assaulted him, leaving him with trauma.
Deputies say the victim was taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with non-life threatening injuries.
Tuesday, deputies said that Marion McCullers is now also charged with obstruction of justice.
