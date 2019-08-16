WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Friday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced additional charges for a man they say attempted to kill a deputy by running him over during a traffic stop.
On Thursday, two people were taken into custody after a driver attempted to hit a Greenville County deputy with his vehicle while on a traffic stop, and later tossing 895 grams of meth over a bridge.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a chase ensued and continued onto I-85 North into Spartanburg County.
The chase ended near mile marker 67.
Deputies said two suspects were taken into custody.
Spartanburg County deputies later identified the suspects as 28-year-old Elisten Douglas Buchanan of Fort Lawn and 29-year-old Garrett Akeem Covington of Lancaster. According to SCSO, the chase started in Greenville County and continued into Spartanburg County. Deputies say in addition to trying to strike the Greenville County deputy, Buchanan and Covington were also accused of drug trafficking.
SCSO says the duo started tossing out bags of a white substance over the bridge near the 67 mile marker on I-85 northbound while slowing down, later confirmed to be methamphetamine. SCSO deputies then tried to forcibly stop the car the suspects were in, but the suspects got past the attempt before finally pushing the car into a concrete wall a final time. Both Buchanan and Covington were then taken into custody without injury, and SCSO reports no civilian or officer injuries.
Buchanan was charged with failure to stop for blue lights by SCSO, while Covington was charged with littering. Both were further charged with trafficking meth over 400 grams.
Deputies also recovered $2,666 in cash from the suspects' car.
In addition to charges he is facing in Spartanburg County, deputies in Greenville County say Buchanan will be charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of failure to stop for blue lights.
Right now he is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Deputies in Greenville say their charges will come when he is transferred to Greenville.
