OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)-A suspect crashed following a pursuit near Fisher's Cove Road and Highway 182 on Tuesday night, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were pursuing the vehicle when the suspect crashed into another driver.
Multiple people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but their condition is unknown, deputies said.
According to deputies, South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.
