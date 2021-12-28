HENDERSON, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were involved in a chase that crossed state lines on Tuesday night.
Greenville County Deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers began the chase and pursued the suspect into Henderson County. Once the suspect entered their jurisdiction, Henderson County deputies located the car and joined the chase.
According to deputies, the suspect then went back into South Carolina, where they crashed near US-25 and Gap Creek Road. No other information regarding the incident or the suspect was released.
South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene investigating the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.
