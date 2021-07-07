Police Line Do Not Cross

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff with deputies. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the standoff lasted around half an hour. 

The Sheriff's Office confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to the scene as well. 

This story will be updated as more information is released. 

