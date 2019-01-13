POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that a suspect was dead following a standoff at the Polk County Law Enforcement Facility.
At 4:57 a.m. deputies say they discovered a firearm on an arrestee who was in a patrol car on the facility.
Deputies asked the suspect to surrender the weapon numerous times.
The standoff ultimately ended when the suspect suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies say the situation was contained throughout its entirety and there was no danger to the public at any time.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they were assisting with a situation at the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Major Frank Stout with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said that his SWAT team and armored rescue vehicle were on scene in the town of Columbus.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, Polk County Emergency Management, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tryon Police Department.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident.
The name of the suspect will not be released until next of kin are notified.
