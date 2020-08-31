Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary at High Point Academy, Sunday morning.
According to deputies, a suspect entered the building through the roof sometime Sunday morning and attempted to steal a safe from an office in the building after ripping it from the floor.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered the safe near the doorway to the volleyball area.
Deputies say they believe the suspect observed law enforcement in the area prior to getting the safe out and fled on foot, leaving the safe behind.
A K-9 officer arrived on scene to watch the outside while deputies searched the building, but the suspect wasn't located.
We reached out to High Point Academy who released the following statement:
"We are working closely with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office concerning this incident. We will continue to cooperate with deputies and provide them anything we can to help them throughout this investigation. We are taking some extra security precautions as a result of what happened. The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority. We believe our school campus remains a safe environment and we will continue to evaluate our safety plan and make any needed adjustments to procedures or protocols."
School officials say no one was in the building at the time of the break-in.
More news: Petition to replace confederate statue in downtown Anderson with local native, Chadwick Boseman
(1) comment
sure is a lot of work unless you know there is money in it .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.