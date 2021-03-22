Joshua Sluder Mug Shot

The mug shot of a man arrested after a chase in Marion, NC (McDowell County Sheriff's Office/ March 22, 2021)

MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sherriff's Office says a deputy charged a man after leading him on a pursuit Thursday night.

The deputy charged the suspect, Joshua Kyle Sluder, with fleeing to elude arrest, driving left of center, no operator's license, no vehicle insurance, reckless driving to endanger and speeding.

The deputy attempted to stop the suspect after recognizing the motorcycle from a prior stop. He knew that the driver had a suspected license and the vehicle had multiple violations connected to it.

The deputy says that the suspect led him on a chase and crossed the center line multiple times before stopping at a nearby residence.

