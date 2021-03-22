MARION, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sherriff's Office says a deputy charged a man after leading him on a pursuit Thursday night.
The deputy charged the suspect, Joshua Kyle Sluder, with fleeing to elude arrest, driving left of center, no operator's license, no vehicle insurance, reckless driving to endanger and speeding.
The deputy attempted to stop the suspect after recognizing the motorcycle from a prior stop. He knew that the driver had a suspected license and the vehicle had multiple violations connected to it.
The deputy says that the suspect led him on a chase and crossed the center line multiple times before stopping at a nearby residence.
Previously: Suspect leads deputies on chase, assaults McDowell Co. deputy, sheriff's office says | News | foxcarolina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.