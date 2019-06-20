Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to an attempted armed robbery on White Horse Road.
According to deputies, the attempted robbery happened in the parking lot at Discount Bakery Store located at 8110 White Horse Road around midnight. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was trying to rob one of the three employees that worked at the business.
Deputies say the suspect fired several shots during the robbery but no injuries were reported.
At this time the suspects have not been identified, but deputies say there is no immediate danger to the public.
Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident and we will update with more information as it becomes available.
