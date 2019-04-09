Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office say on April 3, a deputy patrolling Veterans Drive spotted a motorcycle with an altered registration tag, sparking a chase.
Deputies say that 31-year-old Jonathan Trey Sloan of Marion, sped away from officers when they tried to initiate a stop. According to deputies, the pursuit led down West Tate Street and U.S. 221 North, where the suspect was traveling north in the southbound lanes.
During the chase, deputies say that Sloan tried to drive through a field, hitting a drainage ditch and flipping his motorcycle.
Deputies arrested Sloan and charged him with:
- Fleeing to elude arrest
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Driving while license revoked
- Failure to stop at a stop sign
- Failure to stop at a red light
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of methamphetamine
Sloan is being held at the McDowell County Detention Center.
