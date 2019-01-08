BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a suspect was found dead inside a home after a SWAT standoff Tuesday evening.
Deputies said the SWAT team was called out to an address on Pine Grove Road after a kidnapping and domestic violence suspect reportedly barricaded himself in a home.
Deputies said they were attempted to serve warrants on the suspect around 1 p.m. in reference to a crime that occurred Monday. During the incident on Monday, deputies said the suspect entered a woman's home on Shelton Road and threatened to kill her. He then held her against her will while armed with a box cutter and reportedly struck her several times, deputies said. The woman was eventually able to escape through a window and get help.
Deputies said members of the warrant team saw the suspect enter the home on Pine Grove Road and then would not come out when deputies tried to make the arrest.
The SWAT team and negotiators mobilized on the scene.
Lt. Ryan Flood said the SWAT team used tear gas among a number of tactics to try to get the suspect to come out of the home, but none of those efforts were successful.
Flood said deputies made entry into the home around 5 p.m. and found the suspect deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The coroner has not officially released the suspect's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.