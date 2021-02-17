Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Laurens County have arrested two suspects following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of mail theft spanning two counties.
According to the sheriff's office, around 2 a.m. on February 14, a deputy stopped a vehicle with a defective tag lights who they say failed to stop at a stop sign in the area of Fairview Road and Highway 101 South.
After observing some suspicious actions by the vehicle occupants, deputies requested to search the vehicle and was granted permission by the driver.
While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and a small scale. In addition to the drugs, deputies say they discovered mail addressed to over 50 different people with addresses ranging from Clinton to Greenville County.
Included in the mail was envelopes from credit card companies and banks as well as the South Carolina DMV and SCDNR. The sheriff's office also said the deputy found a binder containing the personal information of multiple individuals in the vehicle that included social security numbers, email addresses, passwords, and bank account information.
Deputies arrested Kayla Rae Bradberry of Joanna for trafficking meth, 41 counts of petit larceny and seven counts of receiving stolen goods.
Patricia Ann Harvey of Gray Court was charged with possession of meth.
Following the arrests, Major Chris Martin said, “This is a prime example of a criminal stealing from honest, hard working people. This individual is exactly where she belongs. I am extremely proud of the hard working men and women who pursue criminals like this day in and day out.”
