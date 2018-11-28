Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man accused in a shooting at an Anderson County bar is also accused of another armed robbery in the Upstate and accused of trying ram a deputy's vehicle in Elbert County Georgia, where he was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Thee Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they began investigating at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of shots fired at Simon's Bar and Grill on Clemson Boulevard.
Deputies arrived to find two people wounded.
Deputies saidone victim, a female, was grazed in the lower leg, while the other victim, a male, was transported to ANMED Hospital after being shot in the foot. Both victims are expected to recover.
Surveillance footage released by the bar shows the suspect in a cowboy hat walk into the establishment and open fire. As the suspect flees the scene, the video shows him open fire again in the parking lot towards the direction of the bar.
Tuesday afternoon, Anderson County deputies say they have obtained warrants charging 69-year-old Mark W. Radcliffe of Anderson with two counts of assault and batter first degree and one count of attempted murder.
Deputies said Radcliffe was arrested in Elberton, Georgia following a traffic stop.
Elbert County Sheriff Melvin Andrews said Radcliffe is also the suspect in an armed robbery at a Calhoun Falls convenience store, which occurred around 2:50 a.m. Abbeville County deputies are expected to file charges for that incident.
Andrews said his deputies and Elberton police officers located Radcliffe in the parking lot of the Walmart on Elbert Street around 3:30 a.m. During that encounter, Andrews said Radcliffe attempted to strike a deputy's vehicle with the Lincoln Town Car he was driving.
Elbert County deputies charged Radcliffe with aggravated assault after he was arrested.
Radcliffe is being held at the Elbert County Detention Center.
The investigation continues by the Elbert County, Abbeville County and Anderson County sheriff’s offices.
