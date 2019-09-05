GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a male suspect who fled with cash after a bank robbery on Wade Hampton Boulevard was later arrested.
The investigation prompted a lockout at Wade Hampton High School and the Fine Arts Center, which has has been lifted.
School district officials said the lockout was put in place Thursday afternoon as deputies investigated a nearby bank robbery.
The lockout was announced via a voicemail sent to parents from the school's principal.
Lockout is a new term that the school district says is replacing "partial lockdown this year." A lockout means all students will stay in the building no one is alone to enter or leave until law enforcement gives an all clear.
The lockout was lifted just after 3 p.m. and officials said both schools will dismiss normally.
Deputies said the bank robbery happened at the Sun Trust along the 2100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said a man entered the bank and gave the teller a note, demanding cash.
The suspect then fled with money in hand.
No one was hurt.
Deputies said the suspect was later apprehended.
