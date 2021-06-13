GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect was taken into custody on Sunday morning after fleeing deputies and striking multiple vehicles in the process, causing injuries.
Deputies say that the chase began at around 12:15 am when the sheriff's office attempted to stop a vehicle. GCSO says that the chase continued until deputies lost sight of the suspect near Roper Mountain Rd. and the Roper Mountain Rd. Extension.
Shortly after, deputies say that the suspect was located after it was discovered that their vehicle had struck two vehicles near Roper Mountain Rd. at the I-385 ramp. The suspect has since been taken into custody and was transported to the hospital, according to deputies.
The sheriff's office confirmed that at least one person was transported to the hospital due to wrecks caused by the suspect.
GSCO confirmed that South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collisions.
Stay tuned for updates.
