POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies said a man was taken into custody after crashing a car into the Total Family Fitness Center in Powdersville and then threatening people working out inside the gym.
Sgt. JT Foster said deputies were called to the gym on Anderson Road Friday night about a person who was possible passed out in a car.
Before deputies arrived, Foster said the suspect "drove his vehicle into the building and began threatening gym patrons."
The suspect was still inside when deputies arrived and Foster said, when deputies approached the man, he ran through a glass door, cutting himself.
"Deputies deployed electronic control weapons that were able to incapacitate" the suspect, Foster said. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to face charges.
The general manager at the fitness center said the gym, which is normally open 24 hours, closed after the incident and plans to reopen at 2 p.m. on Saturday. People looking to begin a membership can still stop by in the meantime,
