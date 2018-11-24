GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning that they had detained a man accused of robbing a 7-Eleven.
Deputies responded to an armed robbery just before 7 a.m. at a 7-Eleven on Old Buncombe Road. Upon arrival, they were told a person had come into the store- with their face covered- and pulled out a gun.
The suspect demanded the clerk give them money and were able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.
Deputies said they canvassed the area and were able to locate a subject matching the description of the robber near Old Parker Road and Poinsett Highway.
When deputies made to arrest the suspect, he took off into the woods on foot. Deputies said they followed him and were able to get him in custody.
Once in custody, deputies found both the gun and the money taken from the convenience store.
25-year-old Jeffrey Kenyon Griffin was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center. Deputies say he is expected to be charged with armed robbery.
