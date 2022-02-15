DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect charged following a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies identified the suspect as 45-year-old Gregory Price from Greer. Price was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle and Possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Deputies said they responded to multiple locations investigating a road rage incident that led to the shooting. According to deputies, they were dispatched to Highway 101 and Berry Shoals Road. When they got to the scene, they learned that a female driver had been shot in the leg. They added that her injuries were non-life-threatening.
Deputies learned that the incident began on I-85 Northbound as both vehicles were approaching Highway 290.
According to deputies, the victim and a witness gave them the license plate number for the suspect's vehicle. Deputies ran the number and found out that the car came from an address in Greer.
Officers from the Greer Police Department and deputies later found the vehicle in a parking lot near Riverside High School. Following a conversation with the driver, they determined that he was the suspect from the shooting. He was taken into custody and transported to the County jail, according to deputies.
According to deputies, this is still an active investigation. They added that they will release information as they learn more about the situation.
Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies landed their helicopter at a baseball near Riverside High School when they thought they found the suspect. However, no children were put at any risk, according to Wright.
