SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said a suspect in a deadly stabbing that took place on Sunday night was arrested after he showed up at the hospital with a hand wound and a bloody knife was found on his person.
The stabbing happened around 10:20 p.m. on Williams Street. Deputies said they arrived to find a male victim who had been stabbed multiple times. That victim was taken to the hospital where he later passed away.
Deputies said witnesses at the scene identified Matthew Ryan Shope of Moore as the suspect.
Deputies said Shope, 21, showed up at the hospital with a cit to his hand. He was searched and deputies said a bloody knife was found on his person.
Shope was taken to the county jail and interviewed, but deputies said he was uncooperative. Deputies were able to present enough evidence for a magistrate to sign warrants charging Shope with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies said the coroner's office is still working to notify the victim's family from out of state.
