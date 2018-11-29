RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Rurtherford County deputies said Thursday that a suspect wanted in connection with a Wednesday night manhunt was taken into custody.
Deputies said they were looking for Benjamin Kennedy.
Sheriff Chris Francis said the 27-year-old was wanted on several warrants. He is also accused of waiving a gun around while at a home on Shuping Drive, which prompted a standoff.
"After teargas was deployed, suspect exited rear of residence from window and escaped into woods," Francis stated in an email Wednesday night.
Deputies believe Kennedy got a ride with someone and left the area.
Just after noon on Thursday, deputies said Kennedy was taken into custody after a traffic stop and taken to the county jail, where deputies said he will be served his outstanding warrants.
