GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a woman accused in a 2016 shooting has been arrested in Detroit, MI.
Deputies said Tuesday that Nedrala Shashan McLaughlin was arrested on attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges in the June 5, 2016 at shooting on Luke Lane in Greenville.
Deputies said the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested McLaughlin on Saturday at her place of employment in Michigan.
Mclaughlin is currently going through extradition proceedings in Michigan.
