SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County deputies responded to a reported hit and run on April 29th, deputies released to media.
The hit and run took place along Nazareth Road, where a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, and the suspect left the scene.
The suspected driver of the vehicle was identified as Bryan Adam Freeman, who was later charged with assault and attempted murder, deputies listed in the report.
The same day, deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Street, where the involved vehicle, identified as a Honda, was found in the driveway.
The Honda had front end damage, deputies noticed.
While the responding deputy waited for back up, he saw the lights go out at the residence and a firearm discharge, he reported.
After Wellford and Lyman City officers joined the Spartanburg County deputy, officers attempted to get someone to the door of the residence, but nobody answered.
The suspect's Honda was detained as evidence.
The suspect was later detained on April 30th, deputies say.
Bryan Freeman is now facing charges for malicious injury to property, as well as assault and attempted murder.
