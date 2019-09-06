GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a 41-year-old man has been charged after a bank robbery on Wade Hampton Boulevard Thursday afternoon and deputies said he is the same suspect from a bank robbery last month.
The investigation prompted a lockout at Wade Hampton High School and the Fine Arts Center, which has has been lifted.
School district officials said the lockout was put in place Thursday afternoon as deputies investigated a nearby bank robbery.
The lockout was announced via a voicemail sent to parents from the school's principal.
Lockout is a new term that the school district says is replacing "partial lockdown this year." A lockout means all students will stay in the building no one is alone to enter or leave until law enforcement gives an all clear.
The lockout was lifted just after 3 p.m. and officials said both schools will dismiss normally.
Deputies said the bank robbery happened at the Sun Trust along the 2100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said a man entered the bank and gave the teller a note, demanding cash.
The suspect then fled with money in hand.
No one was hurt.
Deputies said they were later able to track down the suspect, identified as Daniel Sean Breeskin, at a home on Watson Road in Taylors.
During the investigation, deputies said they learned Breeskin was also behind the August 22 bank robbery at the SC Telco Credit Union.
Breeskin faces two counts of bank robbery and is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on an $80,000 bond.
