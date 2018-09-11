Greenville County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Deputies are working two robberies on Pelham Road that occurred 30 minutes apart Tuesday morning.
Deputies tell us that the first incident occurred at the Walgreens located at 1 The Parkway at 8:13 a.m.
The second robbery occurred at the Burger King, located at 5012 Pelham Road at approximately 8:30 a.m.
During both incidents, deputies say the suspect entered the businesses, armed with a handgun, and demanded money.
Deputies say the suspect didn’t get any money from the Walgreens, but stole and undisclosed amount of cash from the Burger King before fleeing on foot.
No injuries were reported at either location.
Deputies said the suspect is described as having a slim build, standing around 5'8"-5'10". He was caught on surveillance video wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a stocking hat.
During the Walgreens robbery, the suspect wore a grey shirt.
According to deputies, the suspect is believed to be in an early 2000s model silver sedan.
Deputies say this investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
