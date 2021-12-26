GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were involved in a shooting on Sunday night near Twin Falls Road in Simpsonville.
Deputies said a suspect was shot at least once at the intersection of Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court in Simpsonville just before 11:00 p.m. tonight. According to deputies, the suspect was taken to the hospital for further treatment. they added that no deputies were injured during the incident.
Earlier tonight, dispatch confirmed that the SWAT team was responding to the scene.
