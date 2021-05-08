SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect fled deputies at a high rate of speed after they tried to conduct a traffic stop near Parker Road.
Deputies say that the suspect came around a curve on Parker Road at a high rate of speed. They add that the speed limit for the curve was 15 MPH.
According to deputies, the vehicle was a dark gray Nissan Altima with no headlights, tail lights, or tag lights visible. They say that they tried to initiate a traffic stop, but after a series of turns, the driver accelerated through a stop sign and headed towards I26.
Deputies say that the vehicle crossed left of the center multiple times while on I26 and was estimated to have reached speeds well over 100 MPH once they reached the interstate.
According to deputies, due to the high rate of speed, and the amount of traffic on I26, they decided to terminate the pursuit.
More news: Greer Police are asking for assistance finding a missing endangered person
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.