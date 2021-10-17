UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple agencies assisted in a pursuit on Friday night that began in South Carolina and ended in North Carolina, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said the suspect, 26-year-old DeAndrew Hobson, was charged following the chase on Friday night.
Union County deputies said they were advised of a reckless driver coming from Newberry county. They located the vehicle on Whitmire Highway and discovered that his license plate was expired. Deputies attempted to pull Hobson over, but he sped up and refused to stop. Union County deputies contacted the Pacolet Police Department and allowed them to take over once they entered Spartanburg County.
Tryon Officers said Spartanburg County told them about the chase at around 10:23 p.m. on Friday night. Officers took over the pursuit once Hobson crossed into North Carolina. Officers said they pursued Hobson through Tyron and into Columbus before he eventually hit the guard rail in a traffic circle.
Hobson was taken into custody and charged with Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle. He is currently at the Polk County Detention Center under a $10,000 Secured Bond.
Hobson is also facing charges in Union County. Deputies said they plan to take him into custody in South Carolina once he makes bond.
