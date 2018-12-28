Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect on suspicion of armed robbery.
Deputies say that Randy Antonio Wiley, 42-years-old, of Greenville, was arrested after being linked to three separate robberies.
Deputies say the incidents occurred at:
- the 7-Eleven at 3301 Wade Hampton Blvd (12/25/2108)
- the Corner Mart at 2020 N Pleasantburg Dr (12/26/2018)
- and the Family Dollar store at 3525 White Horse Rd on (12/27/2018)
Wiley was arrested and charged with 3 counts each of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
