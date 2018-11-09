UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County deputies said a man was arrested after he was accused of intentionally hitting another vehicle Thursday night while under the influence of nitrous oxide.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Minnow Bridge Road for an argument and met with Ronald Jones, 27, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a white Chevy Tahoe.
Deputies said Jones seemed confused and disoriented and told them he wasn’t sure how he got there. He told them he was driving on the interstate, then got off on the Whitmire exit and stopped at the home.
They also spoke with a woman who lived at the home who told them Jones came to her door and asked to spend a few nights at her house because he thought someone was trying to kill him.
Deputies also spoke to a man who said Jones pulled up next to him and asked for a ride. After declining the request, the man told deputies he drove off and that Jones turned around and followed him to the stop sign, where the man claimed Jones rear-ended him and side-swiped his vehicle.
Jones was taken into custody and deputies said they found 48 empty nitrous oxide canisters used in whip-cream makers and a whipped cream dispenser in his Tahoe.
Deputies said Jones was taken to the hospital, where doctors told them that nitrous oxide can cause impaired driving. The gas is often used for dental work, but deputies said it will not show up on a drug test that utilizes blood or urine.
Deputies said warrants were signed charging Jones with assault and battery high and aggravated, driving under the influence, and vandalism.
