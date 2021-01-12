MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say that 51-year-old Robert Dover of Marion, North Carolina is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or cause serious injury. The sheriff's office says that Dover was last seen driving a gray Kawasaki motorcycle with a North Carolina license plate that reads 7M5331.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred around 2:00 pm on Tuesday on Jacktown Rd. following an altercation. Dover fled the are on a motorcycle after he shot the victim in the stomach.
Deputies said the extent of the victim's injuries are unknown and that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
On Wednesday, deputies said Dover has been taken into custody just before 12:30 p.m. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflecting serious injuries.
The sheriff's office said the victim remains hospitalized and the investigation on this incident is still ongoing.
