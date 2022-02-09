GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a victim was robbed at gunpoint outside of an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
Deputies responded to the Views at Paris Mountain Apartments on High Peak drive in reference to a shooting just before 6 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
The victim told deputies they had just gotten home from work, parked and starting walking into the apartment when a suspect wearing a ski mask came from behind saying a racial slur before asking for the victim's keys.
We're told the suspect, who had a shotgun pointed at the victim, stole the victim's car. The car was found a short time later at Crestwood Forest Apartments on Crestwood Forest Drive.
Deputies said the victim was not hut and the suspect is still on the run.
Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.
