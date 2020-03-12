Campobello, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies in Spartanburg County responded to a domestic incident that quickly escalated and could have proved fatal for those involved.
Deputies say they arrived at a home on Melvin Hill Road in the Campobello community shortly before 6 a.m. and observed a Gold Chevy Equinox trying to leave the residence.
The police report states that the deputy who arrived on scene first used his car to block the vehicle in the driveway and approached it to speak with the driver.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman behind the wheel, Amie Harmon, said she had punched her husband in the arm and would gladly do it again. At this point, deputies asked Harmon to exit the vehicle and speak with them, and that's when things took a turn.
Deputies say Harmon began to roll up her window in what they believed was an effort to comply and exit the vehicle, but instead she locked the doors and presented a firearm, first pointing it at the deputy, then herself.
The responding deputy stated he then pulled his firearm, telling Harmon to put the gun down and exit the vehicle. At this time, a second deputy arrived on scene and approached the passenger side of the vehicle, attempting to get her to put her gun down. Deputies say Harmon pointed the gun at both deputies on scene who continued to negotiate with her for approximately 16 minutes before other deputies arrived on scene to assist.
Following more negotiations, Harmon eventually rolled down her window and presented the firearm to deputies handle first, surrendering it.
After taking Harmon into custody, deputies spoke with her husband who said they had been arguing all day and he had told her he wanted a divorce. That's when her husband says she began threatening to harm herself.
Deputies say Harmon was charged with domestic violence 3rd degree and three charges of pointing, presenting a firearm at three deputies in the course of the incident.
She's being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
