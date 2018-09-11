GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA)-Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect intentionally rammed a patrol car during a chase Tuesday.
Deputies said they received a tip around 5:00 p.m. that a suspect with active warrants was at the Fast Cash Pawn on White Horse Road.
Deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Brandon Eugene Maddox.
According to the sheriff's office, Maddox put his car in reverse and rammed a patrol car when deputies approached him.
A pursuit ensued but ended after deputies lost Maddox in Pickens County, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said the Pickens County Sheriff's Office chased Maddox back into Greenville County and the City of Greenville.
Maddox wrecked at Roper Mountain Road near I-385.
According to deputies, a perimeter has been set up and Maddox is being tracked on foot.
The sheriff's office said Maddox now faces multiple additional warrants including attempted murder and resisting arrest.
