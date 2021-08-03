WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that a man was injured following a reported shooting at a home on Ora Road near Longcreek Highway in Westminster Tuesday night.
Deputies say they were sent around 10:09 p.m. to a report of the man being shot in the leg.
Deputies found out during their investigation that a woman entered the home to have a conversation with the man. The man then turned away from the woman and that's when another man wearing a mask and with a gun entered the home and demanded money.
After being told to the leave the home by the man, the suspect shot at the man, hitting him in the leg.
The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and the other man and woman left the home.
Deputies along with an investigator from the Criminal Investigators Division were also sent to the scene, according to deputies.
The victim was taken to the hospital, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
