Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to the CVS at 3300 Wade Hampton Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery.
Deputies say they were told a suspect began concealing items in his pants and exited the store without paying.
According to deputies, the suspect realized he was being followed outside the store by an employee, and sprayed the employee with Fabreeze. We're told the suspect then pulled a knife and threatened to cut the employee as she continued to follow him.
Employees told deputies that the suspect fled on foot and at this time it is unknown what items he took.
The suspect is described as 6'3" and was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. Deputies say security footage has not been made available and as of now, they don't have a photo of the suspect.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
More news: Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol host recruitment event in the Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.